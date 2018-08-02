A Dublin man has been found guilty of a double murder that happened six years ago.

Jason O'Driscoll, with an address at Richmond Avenue, Fairview, had denied murdering 31-year-old Anthony Burnett and 25-year-old Joseph Redmond in County Louth in 2012.

After 7 hours and 18 minutes of deliberations the jury recorded a majority guilty verdict in the double murder trial.

The judge thanked the five women and seven men for fulfilling 'a great civic duty' and excused the jurors from further duty for 15 years.