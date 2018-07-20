A 27-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering the mother of his young son in Cork City last year.

Cork man Adam O'Keeffe, a native of Midleton, had denied the murder but admitted the manslaughter of 22-year-old Amy McCarthy.

The mother-of-one from Greenmount died on April 29th or April 30th 2017 at a derelict building on Sheares Street.

Witness Dean Nugent told the court that Mr O'Keeffe began hitting Ms McCarthy with his fists because he believed she had cheated on him while he was in prison.

He said that Mr O'Keeffe had lost the plot and Mr Nugent begged him to stop but he was unable to stop him.

Mr O'Keeffe continued to hit her over a sustained period at the squat.

Earlier, Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster said Ms McCarthy lay in a coma for at least four hours after the assault by Mr O'Keeffe before she died.

Her death was caused by a complex combination of factors including blunt force trauma to the head, manual strangulation and acute alcohol intoxication after being assaulted by Mr O'Keeffe.

The jury of five men and six women unanimously found Adam O'Keeffe guilty of her murder after over two hours of deliberations.

