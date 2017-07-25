A 30-year-old man has been found guilty and jailed for life for murdering two elderly brothers in their home in Castlebar, Co. Mayo in July 2013.

Alan Cawley from Four Winds in Corrimbla, Ballina admitted beating Jack and Tom Blaine to death but claimed he was suffering from a mental disorder.

The jury disagreed and returned with its unanimous verdict after just one hour and 42 minutes of deliberations.

Paul Dunne, first cousin of Jack and Tom Blaine, spoke to reporters outside the Central Criminal Court earlier.