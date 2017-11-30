A Dublin man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman on a Tinder date in July 2014.

The 36-year-old claimed he thought they were meeting for a "hook-up" when he picked her up and drove her to a secluded part of the UCD campus.

She told his trial she never gave him that impression and was afraid he was going to rape her when he forced himself on her in his car.

In the end, as is so often the case in sexual assault trials, it came down to the woman’s word against his, and the jury took just 90 minutes to vindicate her account of what happened.

The 36-year-old made no reaction when the verdict came in this afternoon but could be heard telling his solicitor he didn’t accept it.

His sentence hearing will take place on December 15th.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports: