Roma fan Filippo Lombardi has been found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside Anfield last April.

The 21 year old stood trial for allegedly taking part in a joint attack on the 53 year old who lives in Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

The prosecution claimed he lashed out with his belt after another man knocked the father-of-three unconscious with a punch.

The jurors returned with their majority verdict after deliberating for just under nine hours.

Mr. Lombardi was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to a charge of violent disorder arising from the same incident.