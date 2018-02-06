A 22-year-old man has been found not guilty of one count of the attempted murder of another man in Co Louth.

The court heard the alleged victim had been stabbed 28 times, put into the boot of a car and driven into a canal in Drogheda in November 2016.

Stephanie Grogan reports from the Central Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda went on trial accused of trying to murder the alleged victim twice on the same day – firstly by stabbing him and then by pushing him into a canal in a car.

The 22-year-old was also charged with false imprisonment and causing serious harm - he denied all four charges.

The jury has found him not guilty of the attempted murder charge relating to the canal.

The jury foreman said they were deadlocked on the other charges, so the judge discharged them.

Mr Crosby is due back before the courts later this month.