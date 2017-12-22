A young man is in Beaumont Hospital after being been assaulted in Dublin.

It happened in the early hours of this morning.

At around a quarter past 4 this morning, a 24-year-old man was found unconscious on the road.

He suffered a number of injuries including a head injury.

He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently being treated.

Investigating Gardaí believe his injuries may be consistent with an assault.

It is understood that the man may have got a taxi from the Phibsboro area at approximately 2.45am.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Clonliffe Ave area between to 2.45am and 4.15am to come forward.