Gardai in Dublin are investigating an alleged hit and run incident in the city this morning.

At around five to six this morning, a 24 year old man was found lying on the road at Parnell Road and Clogher Road in Dublin 12. He was taken to St James Hospital in the city with serious head injuries.

Investigating Gardai believe he may have been struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.



Initial investigations are understood to show the injured man made his way from Camden St at around half past four this morning towards Portobello, Harrington St, South Circular Rd, Harold's Cross Bridge, Parnell Rd and Clogher Rd.

A Garda technical team has examined the scene.

Officers are appealing for information in relation to the incident and to drivers who may have dash cams on their vehicles to contact Sundrive Rd Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.