A 30-year-old man has been given a life sentence for the murder of a pub manager in Dublin’s north inner city.

35-year-old Michael Barr was shot dead at the Sunset House pub in April 2016.

Eamonn Cumberton of Mountjoy Street in Dublin 7 pleaded not guilty.

However, he was convicted today at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Judge Tony Hunt described it as a deliberate killing which involved a number of people

Cumberton has now become the first person to be convicted for a murder which has been linked to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy says the feud is not over yet: