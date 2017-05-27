Detectives are continuing to question a forty-year-old man in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in County Armagh.

He was arrested after the pensioners who are thought to be in their 80's, were found dead at their home in Portadown yesterday afternoon.

It is believed they had been stabbed.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and a murder investigation is underway.

Local Councillor Julie Flaherty says Portadown is in shock: