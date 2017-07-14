Gardaí are investigating a hit and run incident and an alleged assault in Dublin city.

It happened on Parnell Street, at the junction of Hill Street in Dublin 1, at about 12.20am on Friday.

Witnesses say a number of men the n got out of the car and assaulted the man.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found with serious injuries and taken to The Mater Hospital.

Gardaí believe the man was struck by a green or blue-coloured Audi saloon car, which left the scene in the direction of Summerhill.

They're appealing for witnesses to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01-666-8600.