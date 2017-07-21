A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a Spanish student in Dublin last weekend.

The man, who can't be identified at this stage, is also accused of falsely imprisoning the 18-year-old and threatening to kill her.

It’s alleged to have happened at the Irish Glass Bottle site at Ringsend on the southside of Dublin city.

The man’s bail was revoked this morning when he appeared before Dublin District Court on other unrelated matters.

Judge Michael Walsh heard the DPP has directed he be tried before a judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

He has been remanded in custody for a week and will undergo a psychiatric assessment amid concerns raised by his solicitor for his mental well-being.