A man accused of having a shotgun at the scene of a shooting where a baby was injured on Monday afternoon has been granted bail.



Dan Donovan, formerly of Parslickstown Gardens in Dublin 15, is also accused of threatening to kill someone at that address on the same day.



The court heard that Gardaí responding to reports of a shooting at Parslickstown Gardens in Dublin 15 on Monday afternoon found a teenage boy, a woman and an 8-month-old baby with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

A witness statement read out in court today as part of the Garda objection to bail for Dan Donovan outlined the version of events in the words of the partner of a man called Michael Collins.

Garda Michael Jones said it would be alleged Mr. Donovans family was involved in an ongoing feud with Mr. Collins family.

The witness claims a woman fired a shot at Mr. Collins but that he ducked and the teenage boy and baby were shot. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

She claims Mr. Donovan then took the gun off the woman and aimed it at Mr. Collins head and said: Ill bury you forever.

Despite the Garda objections, the 48-year-old was granted bail today subject to certain strict conditions.