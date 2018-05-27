A man in his late 30s has died following a 3-car collision in Co. Westmeath.

The crash happened this afternoon on the eastbound lanes of the N4 dual carriageway near Mullingar.

Gardai and emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 2pm.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has been taken to Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Six people travelling in the other cars involved in the crash were also taken to hospital - their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda forensic investigators are examining the crash site and diversions remain in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.