An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a man in his 30s died in a collision in Dublin.

The crash between the man's moped and a car happened at the junction of Sherrard Road and the North Circular Road just after 7:30 yesterday evening.

He was seriously injured and was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car has minor injuries.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.