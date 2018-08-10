Man In His 40s Killed In Dublin Crash Overnight
A man has died and a woman and child have been injured in a crash in Fairview in Dublin.
It happened after the van they were travelling in came to the attention of Gardai overnight.
This crash happened at around 10 past 1 this morning in Fairview at the junction with the Malahide Road.
A man in his 40s was killed when the van he was driving collided with a fence at Fairview Park.
A woman, who's also in her late 40s, is in a critical condition at the Mater Hospital.
A 13 year old boy has been transferred to Temple Street Children's hospitlal with non life threatening injuries.
The road is closed for a forensic examination and anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf Gardai.
The crash has been referred to the garda watchdog, GSOC.
*
The road has been closed for a forensic examination and Gardai are asking commuters this morning to avoid the junction.
We've finished on scene at a serious collision Malahide Rd jct Fairview. Firefighters & advanced paramedics from North Strand & Kilbarrack attended. Road closure in place #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/DDAVBde3yO— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 10, 2018