A man has died and a woman and child have been injured in a crash in Fairview in Dublin.

It happened after the van they were travelling in came to the attention of Gardai overnight.

This crash happened at around 10 past 1 this morning in Fairview at the junction with the Malahide Road.

A man in his 40s was killed when the van he was driving collided with a fence at Fairview Park.

A woman, who's also in her late 40s, is in a critical condition at the Mater Hospital.

A 13 year old boy has been transferred to Temple Street Children's hospitlal with non life threatening injuries.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf Gardai.

The crash has been referred to the garda watchdog, GSOC.

*

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and Gardai are asking commuters this morning to avoid the junction.