A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Dublin last night.

The attack happened in Ballymun at around quarter to ten.

Nicole Gernon reports:

A man in his 40s was shot in the leg in the Coultry Crescent area of Ballymun shortly before 10 o clock.

He was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

This is the second shooting in the area in recent days.

On Thursday a Garda and an 18 year old man were injured during a drugs search in a house in Barnewall Drive.