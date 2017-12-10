Man Injured In Dublin Shooting
A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Dublin last night.
The attack happened in Ballymun at around quarter to ten.
Nicole Gernon reports:
A man in his 40s was shot in the leg in the Coultry Crescent area of Ballymun shortly before 10 o clock.
He was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.
This is the second shooting in the area in recent days.
On Thursday a Garda and an 18 year old man were injured during a drugs search in a house in Barnewall Drive.