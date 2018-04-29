A man seriously injured in a road crash yesterday evening has died.

The man in his 60s was the only person in a car travelling on the N2 north of Ardee, County Louth when it was involved in a collision with a van.

He was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead this afternoon.

A man and woman travelling in the second vehicle were taken to hospital in Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 6 O' clock yesterday evening.