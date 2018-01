A 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Dublin.



The incident occurred at Cherry Orchard Parade just after 8 pm on Thursday evening.



The man was shot in the leg and he was taken to James's Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.



Gardai are at the scene and investigations are ongoing.



Daithi Doolan is a local councillor, and says tonight's incident highlights the need to tackle gun crime: