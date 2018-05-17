A man in his 30s has been jailed for eighteen and a half years for attacking three women in what was described as a “brutal and primal” manner.

The attacks happened at various locations in Clondalkin in Dublin in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

The man, who can't be identified at this point for legal reasons, approached the first woman from behind and used a belt and masking tape to restrain her before sexually assaulting her.

He sexually assaulted his second victim four years later after holding a knife to her throat.

The third woman, who was targeted in 2016, fought back and suffered a serious injury to her hand when she grabbed the blade of the hunting knife he pulled on her.

In handing down the lengthy sentence today, Judge Pauline Codd noted the extreme violence used and the fact it escalated with each attack.