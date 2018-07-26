A man has been jailed for ten years for causing serious harm to two of his former partners by infecting them with HIV.

The 28-year-old, who came to Ireland from Africa, was diagnosed with HIV in 2008 but the women were not aware of the diagnosis at the time.

He was tested for HIV as part of the asylum seeker process and the results came back positive.

The court heard he began a sexual relationship with the first complainant in 2009 and moved in with her soon afterwards.

She became pregnant in 2010 and it was only then she was diagnosed with the virus.

His trial heard he was also seeing the second complainant and she also tested positive for the virus that year.

In their victim impact statements, both women outlined the devastating impact on the diagnosis has had on their lives.

They also described how he used to tell people they had HIV and warned them nobody else would have them because of it.

Judge Martin Nolan said he must have known the risk he posed to the women by having unprotected sex with them.

Before jailing him for ten years, he told him he behaved in a totally reckless manner that destroyed their lives.

It was the first case of its kind to be heard in Ireland.