A man has been jailed for 13 years for his part in the killing of Dublin teenager Daniel McAnaspie in Blanchardstown.

BREAKING Man jailed for 13 years for his role in the killing of Dublin teenager Daniel McAnaspie — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) April 24, 2017

Daniel was 17 and in State care when he went missing in Feb 2010.

His body was found by a farmer on his land in Co. Meath three months later.

Trevor Noone from Dublin 15 pleaded guilty to his manslaughter and was jailed today.

Daniel’s sister Nikita gave this reaction outside court earlier:

Noone was one of two men who lured her 17-year-old brother to his death on February 26th 2010.

He’d been drinking with him earlier that night and punched him in the face after the Dublin teenager revealed he’d been in a fight with his relative.

Daniel was stabbed to death with the blade of a garden shears at Tolka Valley Park in Blanchardstown.

His body was found in a ditch in Co. Meath three months later.

Noone’s co-accused Richard Dekker, who’s also from Dublin 15, is serving a life sentence having been found guilty of his murder.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report: