A man who killed a 62-year-old man after watching a Six Nations rugby match with him has been jailed for five years.

Gary Walsh, a recovering alcoholic from Ravensdale Park in Kimmage, Dublin, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Cathal Sweeney in 2014.

The 35-year-old, who’d been drinking with Mr. Sweeney for some time, beat him to death following a drunken row at a friend’s apartment in Terenure.

Speaking outside court today, Mr. Sweeney’s son David said he was surprised with the sentence handed down: