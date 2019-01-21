A 49 year old man has been jailed for 6 years for raping a woman at his apartment in Galway city three years ago.

The court heard this woman had just moved to Galway city when she went to the accused’s apartment.

They had a nice evening and ate some food when the Judge said events took a nasty turn.

She went to use the bathroom and doesn’t remember much after that except her clothes had been removed and the accused was having sex with her.

The court heard the crime has changed the woman’s world completely – that she had extended the hand of friendship and that trust was cruelly breached.

The accused, who denied the charge, was jailed for 6 years and afterwards asked to speak to the court.

He said he had a Pakistani and Irish passport and spoke about his arrest saying the gardai used the "f word" a lot when he was questioned for 13 hours, saying those hours felt like 45 years.

He said he was told to take his beard off and become the same or otherwise the result would be against him.

Judge Michael White told him there was no issue with religion or anything and the court had acted on evidence.

Before he was led away the accused to the judge he accepted his actions and said ‘God bless you. God bless the lady.’