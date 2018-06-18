An asylum seeker has been jailed for five years for raping a woman in Mayo two years ago.

The man, who’s in his 20s and can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the charge before it went to trial.

The court heard he followed her into a bathroom and shut the door behind him following a night out in January 2016.

In her Victim Impact Statement, she said she was put on anti-depressants and sleeping tables afterwards and has developed trust issues since the attack.