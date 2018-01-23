A man who held his estranged wife captive in her south Dublin home during a stand-off with armed gardaí last year has been jailed for two years.

William Harton, formerly of Killinarden Estate in Tallaght burst into her home after becoming convinced she was in a relationship with a friend.

After kicking in Amy Harton’s front door, the accused showed her a gun, took her phone and demanded the PIN after accusing her of being a relationship with a friend.

The judge heard the gun was found to be a fake and that he took out a knuckle duster at one point and threatened to knock her teeth out.

He let her go unharmed two hours later, but it would be another two hours before armed gardaí and a negotiator were able to bring the stand-off to a peaceful end.

Our courts correspondent Frank Greaney reports: