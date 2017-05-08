A man who punched a barrister during his trial has been jailed for life for murdering his ex-girlfriend in Dublin five years ago.



Vesel Jahiri, whos from Kosovo, was found guilty of stabbing Anna Finnegan to death after bursting into her home in Clonsilla.



The 36-year-old was also convicted of attacking her brother Karl whom he tried to blame him for killing her.



Speaking outside court afterwards, their sister Lisa said the family can finally have some peace now that hes behind bars:







