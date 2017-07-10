A man has been jailed for life for murdering a man on a night he also committed two robberies in Dublin city.

Sean Ducque of no fixed abode claimed he was provoked into shooting Kieran Farrelly in October 2014, but a jury found him guilty of murder.

On the night of October 26th 2014, Sean Ducque held a taxi driver up with a sawn-off shotgun and stole some cash and his phone.

Later that night, he shot Kieran Farrelly in the head and body with the same weapon before going on to beat up and rob another man.

He raised the defence of provocation in an attempt to convince the jury to find him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He claimed Mr. Farrelly threatened to punch the head off him if he didn't give him everything he stole from the taxi driver.

But the jurors didn't believe him and convicted him of murder at the end of last month.

In her victim impact statement read out today, Mr. Farrelly’s mother Michelle said her son’s life was taken for nothing and she said she’d never be able to forgive his killer.

Sean Ducque was handed the mandatory life sentence for murder and also received concurrent sentences for the two robberies he admitted to.