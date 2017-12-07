Real IRA leader Seamus McGrane has been jailed for eleven and a half years for plotting a bomb attack during the visit of Prince Charles to Ireland.

The 63-year-old, with an address of Dromiskin, Co. Louth, was arrested after being put under surveillance in early 2015.

He was secretly recorded making plans with another man in the snug of a pub near Dublin airport.

Outside court afterwards, Detective Chief Superintendent Tom Maguire praised all those who brought about what’s only the second conviction of its kind: