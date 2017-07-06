A man from west Belfast has been sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to a number of terrorism-related offences.

46-year-old Kevin Nolan was arrested at an address in Sunderland, England in September 2015.

This followed a search of his parents' home in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast.

This uncovered a significant quantity of explosives, firearms and ammunition - as well as a black coat and balaclava.

The items found included 651g of Semtex - the PSNI say this was enough to make three "substantial" under-vehicle improvised explosive devices.

Some 400 rounds of ammunition, two handguns, one silencer and two detonators were also found.

Nolan, who was living in England, was arrested and brought back to Northern Ireland for interview.

He initially claimed he had no knowledge or involvement with the items.

But police were able to link his DNA to the explosives and firearms - as well as the balaclava and black coat.

He was then charged with a number of offences: including two for possession of explosives, three for possessing firearms and two relating to terrorism.