A man who harassed Sharon Ní Bheoláin by posting fake pornographic photos of her online has been jailed for three years.

Conor O’Hora of Heather Walk in Portmarnock in Dublin also pleaded guilty to having child abuse material on his computer and phone.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned sentencing until this afternoon because he said he wanted to think about it overnight and when Conor O’Hora appeared before him again today he said the facts speak for themselves.

He described the form of harassment he inflicted on Sharon Ní Bheoláin as “insidious” and said if he thought about it, he must have realised the effect it would have had on her.

The material has since been taken down but Judge Nolan said it could have been downloaded beforehand.

Yesterday, the court heard doctored pornographic images of her were uploaded onto a website that could be easily accessed by typing her name into a search engine.

When Gardaí examined the 41-year-old’s computer and phone, they also found images of child pornography.

O’Hora was sentenced to four and a half years in prison but Judge Nolan suspended the final 18 months.