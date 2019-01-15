A man accused of kidnapping a 13 year old girl and killing her parents allegedly decided to take her after seeing her get on a school bus.

21-year-old Jake Patterson told Wisconsin police he was driving to work when he saw Jayme Closs and "knew that was the girl he was going to take".

The suspect was formally charged yesterday with killing her parents and kidnapping her in October last year.

Jayme managed to escape last week after being held captive for three months.