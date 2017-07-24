Gardai appeal for witnesses

A man has been killed after being hit by a truck in Cork city.

It happened at the junction of Bridge Street off McCurtain Street in the past hour.

The man was in his 30s.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place.

 

Elsewhere in Limerick a man in his 40s died after being struck by a car in the Thomondgate area last night.

The driver of the car wasn't injured.

 

And in Wicklow Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash betwen Baltinglass and Kiltegan which left a woman in her 40s injured.

 

 

 

 