A man has been killed after being hit by a truck in Cork city.

It happened at the junction of Bridge Street off McCurtain Street in the past hour.

The man was in his 30s.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place.

CORK: MacCurtain St closed following a serious crash. There's no access from Bridge St. Gardai will direct traffic. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 24, 2017

Elsewhere in Limerick a man in his 40s died after being struck by a car in the Thomondgate area last night.

The driver of the car wasn't injured.

And in Wicklow Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash betwen Baltinglass and Kiltegan which left a woman in her 40s injured.