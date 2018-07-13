Gardaí are investigating whether a young man in Cork was stabbed to death yesterday.

At around half-eight last night there was an altercation between at least two men on Bridge Street, in Mallow town centre.

During that incident it's believed a 24-year-old man was stabbed - he was treated at the scene before being taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later - a post-mortem is expected today.

The scene was preserved overnight for a technical exam and Gardaí are seaching for a weapon.

Investigators have already spoken to a number of witnesses - but they particularly want to locate a young man who left the scene shortly after the altercation.

A motive for the violence isn't yet clear but the vicitm may have had a row earlier in the day at a horse fair in Buttevant.