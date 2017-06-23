A man has died following a road traffic accident in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

The two car collision happened at Summerhill Parade at around 1.40am.

One man, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, who was a passenger in a taxi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the taxi was treated at The Mater Hospital for minor injuries while the driver of the other car was uninjured.

The road has re-opened following an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.