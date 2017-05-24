A man has died after being stabbed in Limerick city.

Gardai say an assault happened on Roches Row in the city centre at around 2pm.

The man who was in his late 50s was taken to University Hospital Limerick with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

One man - also in his 50s - has been arrested.

He's being questioned at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.