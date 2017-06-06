A man has died after his car was involved in a crash with an articulated lorry in Co Louth.

The accident happened on the M1 northbound at Dunleer at half past one this morning.

The man in his late 30s was seriously injured and removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man who was driving the lorry wasn't injured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene - the section of the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward