A man in his 20s has been killed in a single car crash in Co. Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.



It happened at around 4:40am at Lacken, Kilskane, when the car left the road and struck a wall.



The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was seriously injured and taken to South Tipperary Regional Hospital.



He was pronounced dead a short time later.



Gardai are appealing for witnesses.