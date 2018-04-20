A Dutch Moroccan with links to the Kinahan crime gang has been jailed for 18 years in Holland.

Naoufal Fassih was extradited from Dublin after being found hiding in an apartment on Baggot Street in April 2016.

He was caught with cash and designer watches during the Garda raid.

The 37-year-old was charged with attempted murder in Holland and has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The victim of the attempted murder survived after his car was shot at over 30 times near Amsterdam.