A Polish man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving which caused the death of a Kildare County Councillor.

29-year-old Damian Klasinski of The Oaks, Newbridge in Co. Kildare failed to stop after he hit Willie Crowley on Eyre Street in Newbridge in December 2015.

Passengers contacted Gardaí after the crash saying Mr Klasinski had been driving too fast on a dark, wet night.

He claims he'd panicked and was found hiding in a friend’s wardrobe the next day.

He'll be sentenced on Friday week.