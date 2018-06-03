A man in his 30's being questioned about a significant drugs find in Wexford.

Gardai discovered cannabis and cocaine worth more than a quarter of a million euro during a planned operation yesterday afternoon.

They found cannabis herb, cocaine and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €299,000 during a search of a house in the Carne area.

The operation was carried out at noon yesterday as part of an ongoing probe into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Wexford area.



A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Wexford Garda Station for questioning.

Gardai say investigations are on going.