A man arrested in connection with an investigation into an incident in which two Gardai were injured, has been released without charge.

He was picked up for questioning in a follow-up operation last night on Dublin's southside.

Earlier one Garda suffered body, head and face injuries, when a crowd gathered as a man was searched in Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18

One Garda was struck with a baseball bat, while a second was bitten by a dog.

A man in his fifties arrested as part of the investigation, was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.