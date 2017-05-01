Man Remains In Custody In Connection With Waterford Murder Investigation
A man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a woman in Waterford.
An investigation was launched after the body of Samantha Walsh was found on Friday.
The alarm was raised when friends and family were unable to contact her.
Now Gardai are trying to trace her last known movements.
The man detained, is currently being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Waterford Garda Station.