A 25 year old man has been remanded in custody in Waterford after being charged with two terrorist related offences.

Hassan Bal - formerly of O'Connell Street in Waterford - was arrested following an 18 month long garda investigation into Irish links with international Islamic terrorism.

The court heard Mr Bal - a trained electrician who has lived for over 10 years in Waterfrod - made no reply when charged.

He was born in the UK but is an Irish passport holder.

Mr Bal was charged with attempting to collect funds for the benefit of an international terrorist group contrary to Section 13 (2) of the Criminal Justice Terrorst offences Act.

He was also charged with providing funds for the benefit of international terrorist group contrary to Section 13 (3) of the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offences Act2005.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody to appear before Waterford District Court on May 2nd.

A 22 year old woman - who's a British passport holder - arrested as part of the same investigation was released without charge last night.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.