A man has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting his 66-year-old neighbour in Cork.

The mother of three had been living alone at the time of the attack.

The judge said the woman was assaulted in a brutal and shocking manner and now considers her home a crime scene.

Stephanie Grogan reports from the Central Criminal Court.

This 66-year-old woman was having some wine at her home on the 4th of November 2015 when her neighbour called in.

He asked her if he could share the wine before switching temper, he put a cushion over her face and sexually assaulted her.

The court heard he then rang his local garda station and told them ‘’I tried to kill her by putting a cushion over her head.’’

He also told his partner what had happened, who did what she could to look after the victim.

In her victim impact statement, the 66-year-old woman said she used to be a people person but the attack has stopped her being sociable.

She locks every door in her house, including her bedroom door and cries when she thinks about what happened.

The 51-year-old accused, who is originally from Limerick, can't be named for legal reasons.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault and assault causing harm.

Judge Paul Coffey noted he had been drinking at the time of the assaults but he said he didn't consider that an excuse but an aggravating factor which he wasn't taking account of.

The accused was sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years in prison.