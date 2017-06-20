A murder trial has heard a 36 year old man was shot 18 times by a gunman dressed up as a woman at a pigeon club in West Dublin.



34 year old Christopher McDonald with an address in the East Wall area of Dublin denies murder.



The jury was told on the 12th of June 2015, Keith Walker, from Clondalkin, drove with his six year old son to Blanchardstown to see a man called Jason OConnor.

Denis Vaughan Buckley for the Prosecution said the two men were both interested in racing pigeons and discussed which birds to put forward for upcoming races.

When they had organised the pigeons, Keith Walker put them into carrier baskets and got into Jason OConnors partners car and drove to the Blanchardstown Racing Pigeon Club in Clonsilla.

It was around six oclock in the evening - the court heard - and as Mr Walker was chatting to people in the club - a man dressed up as a woman with a long black wig and carrying a handbag approached him.

The man removed an automatic firearm from the handbag and shot Keith Walker multiple times.

The jury was told CCTV footage will show the killing taking place.

Mr Vaughan Buckley said one witness will say that there was blood spatter and shells everywhere and the victim Keith Walker had no time to react.

A post mortem showed 18 bullets had hit him.

Its the Prosecutions case that Christopher McDonald murdered Keith Walker that day.

The 34 year old from the East Wall area in Dublin denies the charge.

From the Central Criminal Court, Stephanie Grogan reports.