

A man has been shot dead dead at an undergound car park close to Dublin city centre.

The mans body was found at Sheridan Court on Dorset Street at around 9:50 this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene.

At the scene of a shooting in an underground car park in Sheridan Court Dorset St D1. Man found in a car with gunshot wounds @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/TBuAY4fMzz — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) May 31, 2017

Gardai say a burned out car was found at aorund half past 7 this morning on nearby Clonliffe Avenue.

Both scenes are being preserved.