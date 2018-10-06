Investigations are underway after a 45-year-old man was shot dead in Dublin.

The incident happened just after 11:15pm last night at a house in Popintree Crescent in Ballymun on the north side of the city.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.



The scene has been cordoned off and is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination while Popintree Park is also currently sealed off as part of the investigation.

The body of the man remains at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Ballymun or the Garda Confidential line.

The investigation is ongoing.