A 34 year old man has been shot in County Louth.

It happened at a halting site in Drogheda just after midnight.

Gardai were called to the Cement road area of the town at around a quarter past 12.

There they found a 34 year old man who was shot a number of times - he was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and his condition is understood to be stable.

No one else was injured and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

An incident room has been set up at Drogheda Garda Station and Superintendent Andrew Watters is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular Gardaí want to speak to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am this morning.