A man in his 20's has been injured in a shooting in Dublin.

The incident happened at a petrol station on the Clonshaugh Rd at around 13.35 this afternoon

A black car was seen leaving the scene.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or to anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.